Centre to set up labs for testing marquee textiles meant for exports
Summary
- India is the world's third-largest exporter of textiles and apparel with a 4.6% share of global trade, and ranks among the top five exporters in several textile categories
New Delhi: With sub-standard pashmina shawls and silk exports hurting India’s image, the Union textiles ministry is planning to set up new laboratories and upgrade existing ones to test and validate pure textiles, including pashmina, silk, cotton and coarse-wool products before they are shipped, two persons aware of the matter said.