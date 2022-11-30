Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Centre to take measures to expand economic opportunities in Goa: Chandrasekhar

1 min read . 08:07 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for electronics and IT.

  • The minister said that the centre will turn Goa into a start-ups and innovation hub especially in the fields of healthcare, medical electronics and artificial intelligence and also ensure its sustainable development

NEW DELHI :Centre will take all measures to expand economic opportunities in Goa that will help diversify its economy, said Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

Addressing a press conference in Margao, the minister said that the centre will turn Goa into a start-ups and innovation hub especially in the fields of healthcare, medical electronics and Artificial Intelligence and also ensure its sustainable development. 

Chandrasekhar added that the ministries of Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will explore the possibility of setting up a Centre of Excellence for start-ups at the District Hospital South Goa, with the Goa government. 

The minister is currently on a two-day visit to Goa. He met the Health Minister of Goa, Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane earlier in the day. He also met state IT Minister, Rohan Khaunte and discussed about the growth of IT opportunities. 

Chandrasekhar spoke of expanding skilling opportunities for the young people through Skill hubs and Atal Tinkering labs. 

The MoS held several meetings with elected leaders. He said that there is a need to connect with the people at the grassroots. “The neta (leader), zila parishad and panchayat should work together to ensure access of benefits of Central schemes for every beneficiary in South Goa." 

“We have to work towards saturation of all centre government schemes and take the message of ‘SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas’ to each and every Indian," the minister said. 

Earlier, the Minister visited the District Hospital in Margao. “I have visited many government hospitals after becoming a central minister but the South Goa district hospital ranks the best in terms of cleanliness and modern facilities," he said. 

The Minister also attended the inauguration of an art gallery which had on display collection of Jainism-related items through Philately. He also released a 2023 calendar published by the Ayyappa Sevasangham at a programme.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
