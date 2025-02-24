Centre’s ₹10 trillion asset monetization 2.0 likely to focus on power transmission, mining, and petroleum sectors
Summary
- In 2025-26, the Centre aims to increase its annual asset monetization aim, targeting ₹2 trillion to ₹2.5 trillion.
The Union government’s ambitious Asset Monetization Plan 2.0 (2025-2030) will likely focus on power transmission, mining, and petroleum, with high-value assets like transmission lines opened for private participation while aiming to increase its annual monetization target to ₹2-2.5 trillion in 2025-26, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.