Centre unveils new foreign trade policy; focus on e-commerce, trade facilitation

Centre unveils new foreign trade policy; focus on e-commerce, trade facilitation2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Under the new policy, designated hubs with warehousing facility will be notified to help e-commerce aggregators for easy stocking, customs clearance and returns processing. Processing facility to be allowed for last mile activities such as labelling. testing, repackaging etc
New Delhi: The Union government on Friday announced the new foreign trade policy that will focus on emerging areas such as e-commerce exports, greater trade facilitation and developing districts as export hubs. The policy aims to boost India's exports boost to $2 trillion by 2030, said commerce minister Piyush Goyal.
