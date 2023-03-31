Centre unveils new foreign trade policy; focus on e-commerce, trade facilitation

The new policy aims to boost India's exports boost to $2 trillion by 2030. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Under the new policy, designated hubs with warehousing facility will be notified to help e-commerce aggregators for easy stocking, customs clearance and returns processing. Processing facility to be allowed for last mile activities such as labelling. testing, repackaging etc