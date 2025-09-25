Centre urges DFIs to tap multilateral agencies to finance urban infrastructure projects
Subhash Narayan , Rhik Kundu 4 min read 25 Sept 2025, 07:38 pm IST
Summary
Blended financing and collaborating with multilateral institutions is expected to reduce the cost of developing urban infrastructure.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The Centre wants state-backed development financing institutions (DFIs) to share the cost burden of developing urban infrastructure with multilateral agencies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story