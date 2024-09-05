Economy
Centre urges space startup collaborations to build scale, boost revenue
Summary
- The first such collaboration was signed earlier this week, when Bengaluru-based space intelligence startup Kawa Space spearheaded the move to create Bharat Space Collective, which includes multi-industry entity Azista Industries, as well as Kepler Aerospace and Dfy Graviti.
New Delhi: Four years after India opened up its space sector to private players, the Centre is urging startups building space technologies and related applications to create consortiums and sew up collaborations for greater scale and synergy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more