Centre urges space startup collaborations to build scale, boost revenue

“Space is undoubtedly a complicated sector, and it is understandably difficult to expect startups to come in and start raking in billions of dollars from the get-go, just because the government has opened the sector up. But, one key thing that the Department of Space (DoS) is looking to address is that for many space startups, they are soon going to complete 10 years of being incorporated in India. Once this decadal period is over, these firms will come under the complete liabilities of being a business registered in India—which means that they will no longer be able to reap the benefits of being a startup. For this reason, the DoS, urged by the Prime Minister’s Office, has asked the entire ecosystem of private space startups to strike collaborations, and form consortiums and partnerships in a bid to improve the quantum of revenue that they can generate," one of the two officials cited above said.