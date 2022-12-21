Centre watchful of inflation, averted recession, says FM

New Delhi: The government is keeping a watch on inflation which is due to “purely extraneous" factors such as fuel and fertilizer prices, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, defending the government’s record on economic growth and pandemic management.
The minister was responding to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on supplementary demand for grants of ₹4.36 trillion for FY23.
“I would like to assure the House that we are keeping a good eye on inflation-like considerations which are purely extraneous nowadays because of fuel, fertilizer prices," Sitharaman said. In response to questions on inflation, she said the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was at a 21-month low of 5.85% in November, while wholesale food inflation was at 2.17%.
Retail inflation based on the consumer price index which had remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% since January this year also declined to 5.88% in November. She further noted that macroeconomic fundamentals were better compared to 2013 when India was classed by some analysts as one of the Fragile Five economies. She stated the IMF and the World Bank had described India as the brightest spot in the global economy on several occasions.
“Real GDP growth and doubling of it is certainly a good indicator for which any government should work, but the way in which we have handled during covid has kept us away from recession," she said. Sitharaman added that buoyancy in tax revenues will help the government meet the additional expenditure that was sought through the supplementary demand for grants, which was needed for growth and recovery of the Indian economy, more critically for food security and fertilizers for farmers. “This is a demand which keeps the necessary support to those who need it," she said. The minister added that gross additional expenditure worth around ₹4.36 trillion, including a net cash outgo of ₹3.2 trillion, will not entail any change in the government’s borrowing plan.
The proportion of gross non-performing assets of banks had declined to a six-year low of 5.9% in March 2022. She noted that the corporate sector had been deleveraging its balance sheets, reflected in the decline in core debt of the private non-financial sector.
Sitharaman said the government had drawn on its own resources to provide resources to states for spending. She said that for FY22, the amount utilized in several cesses was more than what was collected, pointing to the road and infrastructure cess collection of ₹1.95 trillion versus ₹2.51 trillion already utilized by states. She highlighted similar cases in the GST compensation cess and the health and education cess.
She said that private investment capex was taking place due to favourable policies such as the production linked incentive scheme (PLI).
The Centre has introduced PLI schemes with an outlay of ₹2 trillion for around 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advance chemistry cells, and specialty steel. After Sitharaman’s reply, the Rajya Sabha returned the supplementary demands for grants to the Lok Sabha, which will now allow the government to proceed with the additional expenditure.
Parliament has thus approved additional spending of ₹4.36 trillion for FY23, including over ₹1 trillion for fertilizer subsidies due to the war in Europe driving up prices of soil nutrients and feedstocks.
