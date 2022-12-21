Centre watchful of inflation, averted recession, says FM

“Real GDP growth and doubling of it is certainly a good indicator for which any government should work, but the way in which we have handled during covid has kept us away from recession," she said. Sitharaman added that buoyancy in tax revenues will help the government meet the additional expenditure that was sought through the supplementary demand for grants, which was needed for growth and recovery of the Indian economy, more critically for food security and fertilizers for farmers. “This is a demand which keeps the necessary support to those who need it," she said. The minister added that gross additional expenditure worth around ₹4.36 trillion, including a net cash outgo of ₹3.2 trillion, will not entail any change in the government’s borrowing plan.