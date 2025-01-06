Economy
Centre weighs easing conditions for interest-free capex loans to states
Summary
- The Centre hopes to increase capital expenditure during the January-March 2025 period to boost growth, which has slowed down during the first two quarters due to several factors, including slower government spending and falling consumption, especially in urban areas.
New Delhi: States may find it easier to get 50-year interest-free loans for capital expenditure (capex) from the Centre in the last quarter of the current fiscal year.
