Economy
Regulatory framework for large startups soon
SummaryA panel may suggest additional compliance requirements for startups to boost governance
NEW DELHI : The corporate affairs ministry will examine the need for a new regulatory regime for large startups that have grown beyond a certain size to ensure their governance systems become more robust without compromising on ease of doing business, a person familiar with the development said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×