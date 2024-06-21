Centre weighs stock limit on tur and chana amid price spikes

The Centre is planning to impose stock limits on tur (pigeon pea) and chana (Bengal gram) till September, two officials said, amid persistent concern about a spike in prices and crop failure hitting supplies.

September is when the monsoon season ends, before kharif harvests kick off a month later.

The stock limit will be applicable on all trade entities—including millers, retailers, big chain retailers, importers and wholesalers—across all states and union territories.

The development is expected after the government asked private big chain retailers to declare their stocks of pulses twice a week, as weekly for other entities. In April, it made weekly stock disclosure of all pulses, including imported yellow peas, mandatory to prevent hoarding amid suspicion that large quantities of imported pulses were being concealed in custom warehouses.

Read | Cabinet approves increase in MSP of 14 kharif crops for 2024-25 season Prices of pulses have been rising for over a year now. Tur and chana have shot up to ₹ 11,100-12,250 per quintal in Maharashtra’s Solapur and ₹ 7,075-7,175 per quintal in Delhi’s key markets that get supplies from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This compares with their minimum support prices (MSPs) of ₹ 7,000 and ₹5,440 a quintal, according to spot traders.

In the retail market, the all-India average price of tur dal was ₹ 161.3 a kg, an increase of 26% year-on-year and the price of chana was ₹ 88.1 per kg, up 17.6% on year, as per data available from the consumer affairs ministry on on Thursday.

Read | In 100-day agenda, food processing ministry to incorporate reduction of food wastage in supply chain Though the headline inflation fell to 4.75% in May from 4.83% in April, the lowest in a year, food inflation, which accounts for nearly 40% of the overall consumer price basket, remained unchanged. It was 8.69% in May and 8.70% in April. By comparison, it was 3% a year ago. Inflation in pulses specifically moved up to 17.1% in May from 16.8% a month ago and 6.6% a year ago.

Rainfall impacts crops Production of pulses—especially two major pulses tur (a kharif crop) and chana (rabi or winter crop)—has fallen for two consecutive crop years (2022-23 and 2023-24) because of unseasonal rains in October 2022, deficit rainfall during the monsoon season and prolonged dry spells in major growing states throughout last year caused by El Nino.

And this | Monsoon to gather pace next week; cover country ahead of schedule, says private forecaster Skymet Aware of the drop in production, the union government has taken several measures to arrest soaring prices, including imposition of stock disclosure and stock limits last year and allowing duty-free imports of yellow peas, but to no avail.

As a result, “we have proposed stock limits on tur and chana, and it could be in place till the end of September if approved by the concerned authorities. The stockholding limit on wholesalers could be 200 tonnes for each pulse, 5 tonnes for retailers, 5 tonnes for each pulse at each retail outlet and 200 tonnes at depot for big chain retailer. For millers, the limit will be production of last three months or 25% of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, one of the officials cited above said, adding, “Importers will not be allowed to hold imported stock more than 45 days from custom clearance.”

“If they found to have stocks more than the prescribed limits, they will have to dispose of the over and above quantity within three weeks from the notification issuance date.

Hoarding suspected The government has been suspecting hoarding by the pulses trade for some time. “The impact of yellow pea imports must be reflected in chana prices and tur prices to some extent but that has not been the case. The market and the price trend indicate supply tightness of chana, resulting in lower procurement by Nafed and higher purchase by private agencies. Either there is a problem with production, or people in the trade are manipulating the market, the official said.

Also this | Govt misses wheat procurement target for second consecutive year, procures 26.6 mt—28.7% lower than target This is likely despite officials in April visiting mandis, mills and warehouses across producing states to crack down on hoarding, in line with the effort to raise supply and stabilize prices and finding “there is a supply shortage,” the other official said.

According to the government, tur production in the 2023-24 crop year is estimated to be at par with the previous season’s 3.3 million tonnes (mt) but the industry expects production to be 2.7-2.85 mt, falling short of the domestic consumption of around 4.2 mt. Similarly, the government pegs chana production at 11.57 mt against last year’s 12.26 mt and domestic consumption of 10 mt. However, the trade estimates chana production lower from the government’s estimates at 8.5-8.7 mt.

In 2021, the government had imposed stock limits on tur, urad (black matpe), masur (lentil) and chana and in 2023 on tur and urad.