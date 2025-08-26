Centre tightens wheat stock limits to prevent hoarding ahead of festivals

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday revised the stock limits for wheat across the country until 31 March, tightening ceilings for traders, retailers and processors in a bid to curb hoarding amid concern over rising prices and market volatility ahead of the festival season.

Advertisement

According to the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution's directive under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, traders and wholesalers will be allowed to stock a maximum of 2,000 tonnes wheat, while individual retailers can hold up to 8 tonnes at each outlet.

Also Read | Govt wheat procurement surges ahead of key state elections

Big chains will be permitted to stock 8 tonnes of the food grain per outlet, subject to a cumulative ceiling based on the total number of outlets. For processors, the limit has been set at 60% of their monthly installed capacity, multiplied by the remaining months in the current financial year. These limits are applicable across all states and Union territories with immediate effect.

"It is a precautionary measure by the government. This year, the government has ample stock, so we were not expecting the stock limit to come this early," said Navneet Chitlangia, president at the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India.

Advertisement

According to government data, India harvested 117.5 million tonnes of wheat during the 2024-25 crop year. Of this, the central government has procured 30 million tonnes in the rabi marketing season 2025-26 through state agencies and the Food Corporation of India. Last year, the country had produced 113.29 million tonnes of wheat, and the government's procurement was at 26.6 million tonnes.

The latest stock limits are significantly tighter than the earlier caps. On 27 May, the Centre had imposed stock limits on wheat until 31 March to prevent hoarding amid concerns over tightening domestic supplies. As per that order, traders and wholesalers were allowed to stock a maximum of 3,000 tonnes wheat, while individual retailers could hold up to 10 tonnes at each outlet. Big chains were permitted to stock 10 tonnes per outlet, subject to a cumulative ceiling. For processors, the limit was set at 70% of their monthly installed capacity, multiplied by the remaining months in the financial year.

Advertisement

Officials said Tuesday's decision has been prompted by the steady increase in retail prices of wheat and wheat flour over the past few months, coupled with concerns that unchecked stockpiling by traders could distort supplies in the open market. The government is also keen to send a strong signal ahead of the festive season, when demand typically rises.

Also Read | India weighs resuming wheat product exports after record output estimates

All stakeholders covered under the revised order are required to declare their wheat stocks on the government portal. Entities holding stocks above the prescribed thresholds must bring them down within 15 days of the notification. “Any entity which is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Sections 6 & 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," the ministry said.

Advertisement

Officials of central and state governments will closely monitor enforcement of these stock limits to ensure no artificial scarcity of wheat is created, it said.