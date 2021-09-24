The Centre today announced to withdraw the expenditure curbs that were imposed on various departments and ministries earlier this year in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

In June this year, the Finance Ministry had directed several ministries and departments to restrict expenses to a maximum of 20% of their annual budgetary allocation in the September quarter.

A memorandum issued by the Economic Affairs Department of the Finance Ministry said, the expenditure restrictions are being withdrawn with immediate effect following a review of the guidelines.

“The June 30 guidelines regarding regulating the overall expenditure within 20% of the Budget Estimate (BE) in the second quarter (July-September, 2021) have been reviewed," it said, adding, “the guidelines stand withdrawn with immediate effect."

All ministries and departments are now permitted to spend as per their own approved monthly expenditure plan or quarterly expenditure plan.

“Items of large expenditure of over ₹200 crore will be governed by the guidelines issued by the Budget Division under the Department of Economic Affairs dated August 21, 2017," the memorandum said.

"Any deviation from these guidelines would require prior approval of Ministry of Finance. Any communication by ministries/departments on the subject cited above should be addressed to the Secretary, Department of Expenditure," it also added.

However, the restrictions on expenditure were not applicable for select ministries and departments, including health, agriculture, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and food.

All other ministries and departments “will require to restrict overall expenditure within 20% of BE 2021-22 in Quarter 2 (July to September 2021)," according to an office memorandum issued by the Department of Economic Affairs in June this year.

The curbs were also not applicable for activities such as pension payments, interest payments and transfer of funds to states. With the drastic drop in COVID-19 cases, there has been increased economic activity, leading to the expectation of double-digit growth during the current fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.