Centre's capex-led support needs a new strategy

Reluctant corporates

The lack of private investments is an old story, going back a decade ago. During this period, several steps including corporate tax cuts have been announced to lift the animal spirits. During the covid-19 disruptions, interest rates were down at record lows and the system was flush with liquidity. And while companies made record profits during the period, they chose to repair their balance sheets instead of investing further. Economists often point out that corporate tax cuts came at a time when consumption was faltering, and without a sustained revival in consumption, companies could not be expected to invest. “The government is only an enabler, it can put right policies in place, but companies’ investment decisions will depend on business opportunities," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. As high inflation has crimped purchasing power, evident from companies’ inability to pass on input costs to consumers, broad-based revival in private investment is unlikely anytime soon, economists said.