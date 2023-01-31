Centre’s capex up 63.4% so far in FY23: Economic Survey

Centre’s capex up 63.4% so far in FY23: Economic Survey1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Going by the capex multiplier estimated for the country, the economic output of the country is set to increase by at least four times the amount of capex, the Survey added
New Delhi: The central government’s capital expenditure increased 63.4% year-on-year during the first eight months of the current fiscal (April-November), according to the Economic Survey for FY23.
