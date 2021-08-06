Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio likely to rise

The FY22 budget omitted any talk of the debt-to-GDP ratio even in the ‘Medium Term Fiscal Policy Cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement’, though the finance ministry through an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act in FY19 had included it as the key fiscal target, promising to bring it down to 60% by FY25. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, however, gave a new fiscal consolidation path, to bring down the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of GDP by FY26 from 6.8% budgeted for FY22.