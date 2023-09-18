Centre's direct tax collections jump 23.5% to ₹8.65 lakh crore, advance tax collections up by 20.7%1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:51 PM IST
The direct tax collections include Corporation Tax of ₹4.16 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) of ₹4.47 lakh crore
The provisional direct tax collections of the government reached ₹8,65,117 crore as of 16 September. The collections witnessed a 23.5% jump from the corresponding period of the last fiscal during which the collections was ₹7,00,416 crore. The government has issued refunds amounting to ₹Rs. 1,21,944 crore in fiscal year 2023-24 till 16 September.