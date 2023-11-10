Centre's direct tax collections up 22% at ₹10.60 lakh crore so far in FY24
On a gross basis, collection from direct tax, which includes corporate and Personal Income Tax (PIT), rose 17.59 per cent to ₹12.37 lakh crore.
Net direct tax collection swelled 22 per cent so far this fiscal year to ₹10.60 lakh crore, crossing 58 per cent of the Budget target for the full year, the Income Tax department said on Friday. The net corporate tax collection grew 12.48 per cent and personal income tax mop up rose 31.77 per cent.