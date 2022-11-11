Centre’s direct tax receipts jump 26% to 8.71 trillion

The growth in direct tax collections is good news for the government, which is having to bear a higher than initially anticipated burden on food and fertilizer subsidy outgo this year. The buoyancy in direct taxes and Goods and Services Tax (GST) could help offset the financial burden on account of subsidies. To signal that the fiscal condition is comfortable, the Centre had in September lowered its borrowing target for FY23 by ₹10,000 crore to ₹14.21 trillion.