Centre's direct tax receipts jump 26% to ₹8.71 trillion
- CBDT said in a statement that tax collections up to 10 November represented 61.3% of the total budget estimate of direct tax collection in FY23.
The central government’s net direct tax collections this fiscal year jumped 26% from a year ago to ₹8.71 trillion, official data released on Friday showed.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement that tax collections up to 10 November represented 61.3% of the total budget estimate of direct tax collection in FY23.
CBDT said that provisional figures of direct tax collections continue to register steady growth. Gross direct tax collections before accounting for tax refunds stood at ₹10.54 trillion so far this year, showing an improvement of 30.6% over the gross collections made in the same period a year ago.
Gross corporate tax collection improved by 22%, while gross personal income tax collections, including security transaction tax (STT), improved by 40.6%. After the adjustment of refunds, the net growth in corporate collections is 24.51% and that in personal income tax collections excluding STT is 28.06%. When STT is included, growth in net personal income tax collection is 27%. Refund amounting to ₹1.83 trillion has been issued from 1 April to 10 November, which is 61.1% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year, CBDT said.
The growth in direct tax collections is good news for the government, which is having to bear a higher than initially anticipated burden on food and fertilizer subsidy outgo this year. The buoyancy in direct taxes and Goods and Services Tax (GST) could help offset the financial burden on account of subsidies. To signal that the fiscal condition is comfortable, the Centre had in September lowered its borrowing target for FY23 by ₹10,000 crore to ₹14.21 trillion.
However, it remains to be seen how the remaining months of the current fiscal year will go. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently lowered its growth forecast for this fiscal to 7% from 7.2%. However, increased tax compliance and formalization of the economy could support tax collection growth. Central and state governments received close to ₹1.52 trillion in GST in October, the second-highest monthly collection after April’s record mop-up.