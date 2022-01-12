Centre's fiscal deficit seen at 9.3% of GDP in FY23 vs 10.4% in FY22: Icra

"FY23 Budget will face some constraints owing to an expected slowdown in the growth in indirect taxes following the excise relief provided recently, and the moderation in nominal GDP growth to 12.5% from the 17.5% expected in FY22. Besides, macro-economic uncertainty would linger on account of the potential emergence of new mutations and fresh waves of Covid-19, which may eventually necessitate additional spending by way of extension of free foodgrains scheme and higher spending on MGNREGA. Given this backdrop, the GoI’s ability to cement higher growth in direct taxes and garner disinvestment receipts would play a critical role in determining the extent of the fiscal consolidation that is feasible in FY2023," she added.