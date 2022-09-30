Centre’s fiscal deficit widens in Aug as revenue moderates4 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 11:02 PM IST
The fiscal deficit of the Central Government widened in the April-August period to touch 33% of the budget target for the financial year
The Centre’s fiscal deficit widened in the April-August period to touch 33% of the budget target for the financial year — the result of a sharp offtake in capital expenditure, moderate increase in revenue and higher transfers to states.