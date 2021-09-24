Centre’s gross direct tax receipts jumps 47% y-o-y in H1 to 6.46 trillion

New Delhi: Gross direct tax receipts in the first half of the current fiscal jumped 47% from the year ago period to ₹6.46 trillion, showing the recovery in economy from the impact seen in the same time a year ago.

Gross direct tax receipts in the same time a year ago was at ₹4.39 trillion, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. Net direct tax receipts after accounting for refunds in the first half of this fiscal stood at ₹5.7 trillion as on Wednesday compared to ₹3.27 trillion in the same time a year ago, showing a 74.4% jump. Also, net direct tax receipts so far this fiscal shows a 27% improvement over what was collected in the first half of pre-pandemic year FY20.

Centre’s net corporate tax collection in the first half of this year stands at ₹3.02 trillion and net personal income tax stands at ₹2.67 trillion inclusive of security transaction tax receipts.

CBDT said that despite the extremely challenging initial months of the fiscal year FY22, advance tax collection in the September quarter stood at Rs. 1.72 trillion, a growth of 51.5% over the receipts in the same time a year ago. In the first half of this fiscal, advance tax collections stood at Rs. 2.53 trillion, showing a growth of about 56%.

On the indirect tax side, GST collections have already shown a recovery from the initial months of this financial year when mobility restrictions had affected revenue receipts. Central and state governments had collected ₹1.12 trillion in GST in August for transactions in July.

