Centre’s gross direct tax receipts jumps 47% y-o-y in H1 to 6.46 trillion

Gross direct tax receipts in the same time a year ago was at ₹4.39 trillion, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. Net direct tax receipts after accounting for refunds in the first half of this fiscal stood at ₹5.7 trillion as on Wednesday compared to ₹3.27 trillion in the same time a year ago, showing a 74.4% jump. Also, net direct tax receipts so far this fiscal shows a 27% improvement over what was collected in the first half of pre-pandemic year FY20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}