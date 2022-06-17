Centre’s net direct tax receipts at ₹3.39 trillion by mid-June3 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 06:56 PM IST
- Compared to what was collected in the same period of FY21 of ₹1.25 trillion, this year’s collection shows a 171% improvement.
Listen to this article
Central government collected ₹3.39 trillion in net direct taxes by mid-June, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday. Net direct tax collection in FY23 as on 16 June shows a 45% improvement over what was collected in the same time a year before of ₹2.33 trillion, CBDT said in a statement.