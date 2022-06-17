Central government collected ₹3.39 trillion in net direct taxes by mid-June, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday. Net direct tax collection in FY23 as on 16 June shows a 45% improvement over what was collected in the same time a year before of ₹2.33 trillion, CBDT said in a statement.

Compared to what was collected in the same period of FY21 of ₹1.25 trillion, this year’s collection shows a 171% improvement.

However, this year’s tax collection growth comes over a low base of last year when the second wave of the pandemic was severe. The latest tax collection figure is nearly double the receipts made in the comparable period of FY20 when ₹1.67 trillion was collected, CBDT said.

Net direct tax collection includes ₹1.7 trillion in corporation tax and ₹1.68 trillion in personal income tax including security transaction tax (STT).

The tax collection before adjusting for refunds was Rs. 3.69 trillion so far this fiscal, compared to Rs. 2.64 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year, representing an increase of almost 40%, the tax authority said. Gross corporate tax collection so far this fiscal stands at ₹1.9 trillion and personal income tax including STT stood at ₹1.78 trillion.

Of the ₹3.69 gross direct tax receipts, the largest element is tax deducted at source, which fetched about ₹2.3 trillion, followed by advance tax of over ₹1 trillion and self-assessment tax at ₹21,849 crore.

Advance tax collection for the first quarter of the FY23 stands at Rs. 1 trillion. This is an improvement over the ₹75,783 crore collected in the same time a year ago, showing a growth of more than 33%. Bulk of the advance tax comes in the form of corporation tax.

Refund of Rs. 30,334 crore has been issued in the FY23 so far.

The due date for first advance tax instalment is 15 June. Advance tax is applicable for assessees, including salaried employees, whose tax liability for the fiscal after accounting for taxes deducted or collected at sources, is ₹10,000 or more. Resident senior citizens not having income from business or profession are not liable to pay advance tax. Tax department had earlier cautioned that delay in payment or short-payment of advance tax will lead to interest liability.

Advance tax is paid on the basis of business’ estimate of their income for the whole fiscal. The pandemic situation weighs on business’ estimate of their profitability. After a severe second wave of the pandemic, the economy has now come out of the covid-19 impact and even contact intensive service sectors such as hospitality is showing recovery. While urban demand is recovering, rural demand is gradually improving, RBI said earlier this month. The RBI’s estimate of economic growth this fiscal is 7.2%, based on the fact that recovery in domestic economic activity remains firm, with growth impulses getting increasingly broad based. The central bank’s confidence about a 7.2% growth this fiscal also stems from the expansion of manufacturing and services industry outputs, improvements in railway freight and port traffic, domestic air traffic, GST collections, steel consumption, cement production and bank credit