Centre’s net direct tax receipts at 3.39 trillion by mid-June

Advance tax is paid on the basis of business’ estimate of their income for the whole fiscal. The pandemic situation weighs on business’ estimate of their profitability. After a severe second wave of the pandemic, the economy has now come out of the covid-19 impact and even contact intensive service sectors such as hospitality is showing recovery. While urban demand is recovering, rural demand is gradually improving, RBI said earlier this month. The RBI’s estimate of economic growth this fiscal is 7.2%, based on the fact that recovery in domestic economic activity remains firm, with growth impulses getting increasingly broad based. The central bank’s confidence about a 7.2% growth this fiscal also stems from the expansion of manufacturing and services industry outputs, improvements in railway freight and port traffic, domestic air traffic, GST collections, steel consumption, cement production and bank credit