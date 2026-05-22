After excise duty cut, BJP-ruled states may cut duty on VAT

Gourav Vallabh, member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and BJP leader, said that since the Iran war began, crude oil prices have increased by more than 50%, while retail petrol and diesel prices are up only around 4%. "In this scenario, the Centre as well as the states together must lead the Indian economy to the next level without affecting the quality of life of common people. The Centre has sacrificed ₹10 in excise duty on petrol and diesel, and now it is the states’ turn as well, because together, we need to ensure that the quality of life of common citizens does not get affected. States should also do the needful without significantly affecting their exchequer,” he said.