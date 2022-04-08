The central government’s total direct and indirect tax collections after refunds jumped 34% to ₹27.07 trillion in FY22 from a year ago, aided by rapid economic recovery and better tax compliance, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.

The bonanza comes in handy for the government at a time stake sale in state-run enterprises did not go as planned in FY22, and the government had to incur additional spending on capital infusion in public sector financial institutions and on fertilizer subsidy amid surging commodity prices.

While net direct tax receipts after refunds comprising corporate tax collections and personal income tax receipts jumped 49% in FY22 to ₹14.1 trillion from the actual collection a year ago, indirect taxes saw a 20% improvement in the year to ₹12.9 trillion. Mint reported on Wednesday that direct tax collections for FY22 nearly touched ₹14 trillion.

Data made available by the finance ministry and budget documents showed that the ₹14.1 trillion net direct tax receipts after refunds were a huge jump from ₹9.45 trillion in FY21. In FY22, the income tax department gave refunds of ₹2.24 trillion, an official statement said. “During the last two years, the effort has been to clear backlog of refunds to infuse liquidity into the hands of businesses," said the statement.

On the indirect tax side, the Centre’s GST collection increased from ₹4.6 trillion in FY21 to ₹5.9 trillion in FY22. The average monthly gross GST revenue in FY22 has been ₹1.23 trillion compared to ₹94,734 crore in FY21 and ₹1.01 trillion in 2019-20, the statement said.

Bajaj, however, did not give any indication on how the revenue performance will impinge on the tax policy. The government’s stated policy is to reduce direct tax rates when revenue collections grow. To a question on whether the government will look into it, Bajaj said one needs to have patience on this matter, given that tax rate reductions need legislative changes. “Premature for me to say that good direct tax collections mean a correction in tax rates," he said.

He also did not comment on whether indirect tax collections growing faster than GDP growth weakened the case for GST rate increases. “On GST rate rationalization, we will have to wait for the Basavaraj Bommai committee," he said. A ministerial panel led by the Karnataka chief minister is looking into GST rate rationalization.

To a question on possible capital gains tax restructure, Bajaj said, “Capital gains tax is complex, and we have time to think on it as the next budget is in February. We expect to simplify the capital gains tax regime," Bajaj said.

“The economy has shown resilience and has rebounded robustly. That is one of the reasons for the tax revenue growth," said Bajaj, adding that the figures may undergo some further revision. Bajaj said that economists often point out that the tax-to-GDP ratio needs to go up. “It was 10.3% in FY21, and it is 11.7% in FY22. That means it is the highest since 1999," he said.

The tax administration made various efforts to nudge higher compliance through the use of technology and artificial intelligence to boost collections, an official statement from the finance ministry said. Data showed that the direct tax-to-GDP ratio improved to 6.1% in FY22 from 4.8% a year ago, while the indirect tax-to-GDP ratio improved to 5.6% from 5.5%. In addition, various compliance boosting measures have helped improve GST return filings. Also, the value of e-way bills generated every month has improved from ₹16.9 trillion in January 2021 to ₹25.7 trillion in March 2022, indicating economic recovery, said the ministry.

