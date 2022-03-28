Centre's total debt rises by over 2% Q-o-Q in Q3

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre's total liabilities rose by a little over 2% in the December quarter to ₹128.4 trillion over the previous quarter, according to the latest public debt management report released by the ministry of finance on Monday.The public debt accounted for 91.60% of the total outstanding liabilities in the December quarter compared to 91.15% at the end of September.About a quarter of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.Yields on government securities hardened across the curve during the quarter, said the report. “The yields on the 10-year benchmark security increased from 6.22%, at the end of quarter on 30th September 2021 to 6.45% at the end of quarter on 31st December 2021, thus hardening by 23 bps during the quarter," the report pointed out. However, the yields were supported by the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%, to continue with an accommodative stance during Q3 FY22, it added.In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the 'Public Account' of the government, rose to ₹128.4 trillion compared to ₹125.7 trillion as on September 30.On the domestic front, the market was largely disappointed by the discontinuation of the Government Securities Acquisition Plan by the RBI in the third quarter. “The spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus to most parts of the country led to apprehension of additional borrowings as well as higher retail inflation also affected the sentiments," according to the report.The central government issued dated securities worth ₹2.88 trillion as against ₹2.84 trillion in Q3 of FY21, while repayments were at ₹75,300 crore, according to the report.The ownership pattern of the Union government’s securities showed that the share of commercial banks stood at 35.40% at the end of December 2021, lower than 37.82% at the end of September."Share of insurance companies and provident funds at end-December 2021 stood at 25.74% and 4.33%, respectively. Share of mutual funds was 3.08 per cent at the end of quarter December 2021 as against 2.91 per cent at the end of quarter September 2021. Share of RBI went downward at 16.92 per cent at end-December 2021 from 16.98 per cent at end-September 2021," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre's total liabilities rose by a little over 2% in the December quarter to ₹128.4 trillion over the previous quarter, according to the latest public debt management report released by the ministry of finance on Monday.The public debt accounted for 91.60% of the total outstanding liabilities in the December quarter compared to 91.15% at the end of September.About a quarter of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.Yields on government securities hardened across the curve during the quarter, said the report. “The yields on the 10-year benchmark security increased from 6.22%, at the end of quarter on 30th September 2021 to 6.45% at the end of quarter on 31st December 2021, thus hardening by 23 bps during the quarter," the report pointed out. However, the yields were supported by the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%, to continue with an accommodative stance during Q3 FY22, it added.In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the 'Public Account' of the government, rose to ₹128.4 trillion compared to ₹125.7 trillion as on September 30.On the domestic front, the market was largely disappointed by the discontinuation of the Government Securities Acquisition Plan by the RBI in the third quarter. “The spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus to most parts of the country led to apprehension of additional borrowings as well as higher retail inflation also affected the sentiments," according to the report.The central government issued dated securities worth ₹2.88 trillion as against ₹2.84 trillion in Q3 of FY21, while repayments were at ₹75,300 crore, according to the report.The ownership pattern of the Union government’s securities showed that the share of commercial banks stood at 35.40% at the end of December 2021, lower than 37.82% at the end of September."Share of insurance companies and provident funds at end-December 2021 stood at 25.74% and 4.33%, respectively. Share of mutual funds was 3.08 per cent at the end of quarter December 2021 as against 2.91 per cent at the end of quarter September 2021. Share of RBI went downward at 16.92 per cent at end-December 2021 from 16.98 per cent at end-September 2021," it said.