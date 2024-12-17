CEOs are feeling a lot more upbeat about the new year

CEOs of the world’s biggest companies are more optimistic about the economy than they have been in years.
CEOs of the world’s biggest companies are more optimistic about the economy than they have been in years.
The enthusiasm is being driven in part by the prospect of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, with many chief executives expecting their businesses to benefit from lower corporate taxes and less regulation, according to a new survey.
The enthusiasm is being driven in part by the prospect of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, with many chief executives expecting their businesses to benefit from lower corporate taxes and less regulation, according to a new survey.
Outcomes of other elections around the world are also fueling expectations for improvements in the global economy and political stability. Executives are predicting a pickup in deal activity and easier access to capital in the coming months as well.
Overall, 77% of chief executives said they expect the global economy will improve in the first half of next year, according to the survey of more than 300 public-company CEOs by advisory firm Teneo. That’s compared with 45% who made a similar forecast last year.
Teneo CEO Paul Keary said Trump’s win boosted optimism among executives in both the U.S. and overseas.
The shift toward a glass-half-full outlook was sharpest among CEOs of the biggest companies, or those with more than $10 billion in annual revenue. A little more than 50% of that group expect the economy to improve in the next six months, up from 16% in 2023 and 6% in 2022.
High-profile executives have been working to build relationships with Trump since his election. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have each made $1 million donations to Trump’s inaugural fund.
Some executives have bristled at Trump’s tariff threats, including a 25% levy on imports from Canada and Mexico, and scrambled to convince him to change his stance. The worries are concentrated among heads of larger companies, according to the survey: 13% of those CEOs thought tariffs would have a positive effect on their businesses, compared with 80% of CEOs of the smaller companies surveyed.
The survey was conducted in the weeks after the U.S. presidential election, and includes responses from the heads of companies with annual revenue of at least $1 billion. About a third were CEOs of companies based in the U.S.
Other notable findings:
More than 80% of CEOs expect mergers and acquisitions to pick up in 2025. Global M&A value is up nearly 18% this year from 2023, according to Dealogic, but still below record levels from 2021.About 45% of surveyed CEOs expect tougher regulatory oversight and approvals will be a major barrier to M&A in the next year.
Nearly 80% of CEOs expect inflation to pick up in their region. Consumer prices in the U.S. have continued to rise modestly this year, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow or stop interest rate cuts. 60% of CEOs surveyed expect central banks in their region to raise interest rates in the first six months of 2025. In the U.S., interest-rate futures show markets are pricing in two to three rate cuts next year.
Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com