CEOs expect 9-10% economic growth in current fiscal, says CII poll

The release further said, given the pick-up in business activity this year, 59% of the CEOs noted that capacity utilization in their companies was currently in the range of 70% to 100%, while 18% of them felt that it could be more than 100%. Nearly a similar proportion (62%) of the CEOs polled projected capital expenditure in their companies for the year 2022-23 to be up to ₹500 crores.