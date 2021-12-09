‘CEPA will be game changer in regional cooperation between India and UAE’

Magnetic Maharashtra, as it is called, offers a combination of skilled educated manpower and good infrastructure to attract investments. On the exports front, there can be a bilateral link from Mumbai to Dubai to promote trade between the two port cities that share a direct transport link via sea. “The objective is very clearly set out in the partnership agreement between India and the UAE. There is a $75 billion investment target and Maharashtra is ready with the projects for this too. The UAE is focussing on supply chain security and the ideal partnership would be where manufacturing is done in Maharashtra and the last mile storage happens in the UAE to address the strategic priorities at both ends," said Suresh Kumar, chairman, Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Dubai, UAE.