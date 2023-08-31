Centre's fiscal deficit crosses a third of full year target in July1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 06:08 PM IST
The central government collected ₹5.8 trillion in tax revenue up to July, accounting for a quarter of the ₹23.3 trillion full year target
New Delhi: The Indian government's fiscal deficit, or the gap between spending and receipts met through borrowings, crossed ₹6 trillion, or a third of the ₹17.9 trillion estimated in the union budget for FY24, data from the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Thursday.