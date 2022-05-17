Challenge for India is to sustain 8-9% growth for 3 decades: Niti Aayog's Amitabh Kant1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- The Niti Aayog CEO also said that rise in per capita income of India is critical for removing poverty in the country
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said the country has done extremely well on the Covid-19 vaccination front and the challenge for India is to grow 8-9% over the next three decades.
Speaking at an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant said, “We bounced back post-Covid-19, and have done extremely well on vaccination, next year as well we will grow."
He further said, "The challenge (for India) is to sustain high growth of 8-9% over the next three decades."
The Niti Aayog CEO also said that rise in per capita income of India is critical for removing poverty in the country.
According to Kant, the government's role should be in public policy and the policy should create wealth through the private sector.
"The government should be in education, health and nutrition," Kant added.
He further said that it's important for Indian manufacturers to penetrate global markets and value chains.
He said without technological leapfrogging, it will be difficult for India to grow at high rates.
The NITI Aayog CEO said India is climatically-blessed and it is an opportunity to use renewable energy.