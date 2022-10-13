The trade gap challenge for policymakers

The World Trade Organization (WTO) last week slashed its estimate of global trade volume growth in 2023 to 1% from its earlier forecast of 3.4%. Tightening monetary policy in advanced economies which could spark a recession; and the Ukraine war which has triggered an energy crisis and supply chain disruptions, are some of the reasons that can be ascribed to the WTO revising its numbers downwards. India, being an open economy with percentage share of exports in GDP being 22.7% in FY22, won’t be spared either, and is also bearing the brunt of global headwinds.

