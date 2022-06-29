Changes in GST rates to be applicable from 18 July3 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 11:50 PM IST
The Bommai panel deferred making suggestions on any major tax rate rejig in its interim report in view of the prevailing inflation
CHANDIGARH : Several tax rate changes, including on low-cost hotel accommodation, expensive hospital room rent, solar water heaters, coal bed methane, cheques and select farm equipment, will take effect from 18 July, while online retailers will get relief on registration requirements on par with brick-and-mortar traders with effect from 1 January, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a two-day meeting of the GST Council that concluded here on Wednesday.