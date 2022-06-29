Changes in GST rates to be applicable from 18 July

The Council could not arrive at a decision on Wednesday about demands from about a dozen state ministers that their tax reform-related revenue losses should be compensated beyond June when the current scheme expires. “Broadly, statements were made that if not five years, but for some years, compensation should continue. I have heard them," the minister said. It is possible the Centre may examine the issue given that up to March 2026, it could collect more than the amount needed to repay the ₹2.69 trillion of loans raised to give liquidity support to states during the pandemic. In FY23, the Centre has projected ₹1.2 trillion of GST compensation cess collection. The Council also gave 15 days more to the Conrad Sangma panel to give a fresh hearing to the industry and states on the taxation of online gaming, horse racing and casinos. The GST Council will meet next in Madurai in August to decide on this issue and on setting up GST tribunals.

