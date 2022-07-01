‘Changes in GST to curb toxic tax credits’2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:49 AM IST
- The measures approved by the GST Council will make the tax system more productive, said Johri
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Changes to the indirect tax system approved by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council this week, aimed at making GST registration foolproof, will curb the “toxic tax credits" that get passed on among errant businesses and improve the revenue productivity of the indirect tax system, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Vivek Johri said.