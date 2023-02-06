Changes in tax law to net a bigger haul
- The Centre seeks to raise ₹18.2 trillion in direct taxes in FY24, an improvement of 10.4% over what is expected to be collected in the current fiscal
NEW DELHI : A slew of tax changes, including removing exemptions and expanding the scope of tax deducted or collected at source, is set to increase the number of payers and aid in collecting more taxes, experts said.
