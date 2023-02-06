Changes in tax law to net a bigger haul

The Centre seeks to raise ₹18.2 trillion in direct taxes in FY24, an improvement of 10.4% over what is expected to be collected in the current fiscal. It expects revenue buoyancy—growth of revenue collection over economic growth rate—to be higher in the case of indirect taxes than in direct taxes next fiscal. Also, the government expects direct taxes to account for over 54% of the gross tax revenues next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}