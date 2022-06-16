Changes to corporate rescue plan flagged

Changes to corporate rescue plan flagged1 min read . 16 Jun 2022
- The panel has also proposed a code of conduct for the representatives of lenders deciding on the future of the bankrupt business
An expert panel led by corporate affairs secretary Rajesh Verma has recommended changes to the insolvency and bankruptcy framework, including introduction of guidelines on evaluating revisions to bankruptcy resolution plans already filed.
The panel has also proposed a code of conduct for the representatives of lenders deciding on the future of the bankrupt business. In its report submitted to finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the panel suggested that submission of unsolicited resolution plans and revisions of resolution plans needed to be curbed.
“Although there are stage-wise timelines provided in the regulations, resolution plans are received by the resolution professional after the stipulated deadlines. In some cases, revisions are made to submitted resolution plans in an attempt to outbid other potential resolution applicants," the panel said while recommending regulations for reviewing late submission of plans and unsolicited revisions made to plans.
The panel recommended that an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should be made to clarify that proceedings on dubious transactions made by the erstwhile management of the bankrupt company can continue even after the completion of the insolvency resolution plan. “This will ensure that there is clarity among stakeholders on the manner in which such proceedings will continue after the approval of the resolution plan," the report by the insolvency law committee said.
The report also recommended that the period for reviewing questionable past transactions of the suspended management of the bankrupt business should be revised to cast a wider net for catching such transactions.