Charges, framework, dedicated fund — How MDR on UPI works for micro and small merchants, explained

The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) last week released its fact sheet on the 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) imposed on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions over ₹2,000, capped at ₹300 per transaction for payments of ₹75,000 and above.
Today, we take a look at the frequent asked questions (FAQs) for small and micro merchants with regards to the MDR on UPI that is set to come into effect from 15 October.
No. As per the FAQs, small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) framework will continue with zero MDR. “The P2PM category promotes digital payment acceptance among small merchants and in the unorganised retail sector,” it stated.
Further, it said that small vendors operate under specialised micro-merchant account classifications — P2PM, that protect them from commercial fees. Adding, that the MDR framework “is specifically structured in a way that small businesses in the unorganised retail sector can accept digital payments without any margin deduction”.
The P2PM framework is a specialised account category created by NPCI to support small vendors receiving payments directly into their own personal bank accounts.
Under P2PM guidelines, small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes enjoy a mandatory zero-MDR. This classification bridges informal street vendor setups and formal commercial merchant acquiring accounts, ensuring zero cost for micro-businesses. It promotes digital payment adoption across unorganised sector, as per the NPCI.
MDR applicability is determined by overall merchant account categorisation. Receiving a payment above ₹2,000 does not impose a charge on a small merchant operating under exempted tiers like P2PM.
The detailed operational framework for the dedicated small merchant fund will be finalised in consultation with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) within the next three months, as per the NPCI.
“This collaborative exercise will map out exact capital allocation criteria, regional priorities, and merchant incentive structures. Stakeholder consultations will ensure the scheme addresses grass-roots distribution challenges effectively,” it said.
Acquiring banks and payment service providers use transaction velocity check for merchants acquired under the P2PM category to monitor the inward transaction threshold of ₹1 lakh per month. Merchants with inward credit of UPI payment more than ₹1 lakh per month, consecutively for 3 months, are formally transitioned under P2M category, it said.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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