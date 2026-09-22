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Charges, framework, dedicated fund — How MDR on UPI works for micro and small merchants, explained

From 15 October, 0.4% merchant discount rate is imposed on person-to-merchant UPI transactions over 2,000. Today, we take a look at FAQs for small and micro merchants with regards to MDR on UPI. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Sep 2026, 11:37 PM IST
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From 15 October, 0.4% merchant discount rate will be imposed on person-to-merchant UPI transactions over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
From 15 October, 0.4% merchant discount rate will be imposed on person-to-merchant UPI transactions over ₹2,000. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) last week released its fact sheet on the 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) imposed on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions over 2,000, capped at 300 per transaction for payments of 75,000 and above.

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Today, we take a look at the frequent asked questions (FAQs) for small and micro merchants with regards to the MDR on UPI that is set to come into effect from 15 October.

Will small local vendors be charged MDR on UPI payments?

No. As per the FAQs, small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) framework will continue with zero MDR. “The P2PM category promotes digital payment acceptance among small merchants and in the unorganised retail sector,” it stated.

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Further, it said that small vendors operate under specialised micro-merchant account classifications — P2PM, that protect them from commercial fees. Adding, that the MDR framework “is specifically structured in a way that small businesses in the unorganised retail sector can accept digital payments without any margin deduction”.

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What is the P2PM framework?

The P2PM framework is a specialised account category created by NPCI to support small vendors receiving payments directly into their own personal bank accounts.

How does it protect small merchants?

Under P2PM guidelines, small merchants receiving up to 1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes enjoy a mandatory zero-MDR. This classification bridges informal street vendor setups and formal commercial merchant acquiring accounts, ensuring zero cost for micro-businesses. It promotes digital payment adoption across unorganised sector, as per the NPCI.

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Do small merchants need to upgrade or change their existing QR codes?

  • No. Existing QR infrastructure will continue to function normally. Merchants do not need to replace, re-register, or alter their existing physical QR stands or soundboxes.
  • All UPI QR codes currently displayed across shops will continue to process payments without interruption.
  • Merchants can receive customer payments through their existing setups without visiting a bank branch or updating software.

What happens if a small merchant receives payment over 2,000?

MDR applicability is determined by overall merchant account categorisation. Receiving a payment above 2,000 does not impose a charge on a small merchant operating under exempted tiers like P2PM.

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When will detailed framework for the dedicated small merchant fund be finalised?

The detailed operational framework for the dedicated small merchant fund will be finalised in consultation with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) within the next three months, as per the NPCI.

“This collaborative exercise will map out exact capital allocation criteria, regional priorities, and merchant incentive structures. Stakeholder consultations will ensure the scheme addresses grass-roots distribution challenges effectively,” it said.

Is a small merchant required to register for GST to benefit from zero MDR?

  • No, GST registration is not required for a small merchant to qualify for zero MDR protections on UPI transactions.
  • Eligibility for zero-rated processing under the P2PM tier is determined by monthly collection thresholds (up to 1 lakh per month) and bank account categorisation, regardless of tax registration status.
  • Micro-enterprises operating below mandatory statutory tax thresholds can process digital payments without providing GST documentation.
  • This prevents regulatory compliance barriers for informal micro-businesses transitioning into digital payments.

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How will acquiring banks identify P2PM eligible for zero MDR?

Acquiring banks and payment service providers use transaction velocity check for merchants acquired under the P2PM category to monitor the inward transaction threshold of 1 lakh per month. Merchants with inward credit of UPI payment more than 1 lakh per month, consecutively for 3 months, are formally transitioned under P2M category, it said.

Does zero MDR apply to QR code payments accepted in rural areas?

  • Yes, zero MDR applies to QR code payments accepted by P2PM merchants in rural and semi-urban locations.
  • All rural shopkeepers will benefit from threshold exemptions (zero MDR under 2,000) and receive additional backing through the proposed dedicated payment promotion fund.
  • Further, acquiring banks will be incentivised to expand rural deployment, ensuring that cost burden to regional shopkeepers is highly subsidised.

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About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

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