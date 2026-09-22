Charges, framework, dedicated fund — How MDR on UPI works for micro and small merchants, explained

The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) last week released its fact sheet on the 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) imposed on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions over ₹2,000, capped at ₹300 per transaction for payments of ₹75,000 and above.

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Today, we take a look at the frequent asked questions (FAQs) for small and micro merchants with regards to the MDR on UPI that is set to come into effect from 15 October.

Will small local vendors be charged MDR on UPI payments? No. As per the FAQs, small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) framework will continue with zero MDR. “The P2PM category promotes digital payment acceptance among small merchants and in the unorganised retail sector,” it stated.

Further, it said that small vendors operate under specialised micro-merchant account classifications — P2PM, that protect them from commercial fees. Adding, that the MDR framework “is specifically structured in a way that small businesses in the unorganised retail sector can accept digital payments without any margin deduction”.

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What is the P2PM framework? The P2PM framework is a specialised account category created by NPCI to support small vendors receiving payments directly into their own personal bank accounts.

How does it protect small merchants? Under P2PM guidelines, small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes enjoy a mandatory zero-MDR. This classification bridges informal street vendor setups and formal commercial merchant acquiring accounts, ensuring zero cost for micro-businesses. It promotes digital payment adoption across unorganised sector, as per the NPCI.

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Do small merchants need to upgrade or change their existing QR codes? No. Existing QR infrastructure will continue to function normally. Merchants do not need to replace, re-register, or alter their existing physical QR stands or soundboxes.

All UPI QR codes currently displayed across shops will continue to process payments without interruption.

Merchants can receive customer payments through their existing setups without visiting a bank branch or updating software. What happens if a small merchant receives payment over ₹ 2,000? MDR applicability is determined by overall merchant account categorisation. Receiving a payment above ₹2,000 does not impose a charge on a small merchant operating under exempted tiers like P2PM.

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When will detailed framework for the dedicated small merchant fund be finalised? The detailed operational framework for the dedicated small merchant fund will be finalised in consultation with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) within the next three months, as per the NPCI.

“This collaborative exercise will map out exact capital allocation criteria, regional priorities, and merchant incentive structures. Stakeholder consultations will ensure the scheme addresses grass-roots distribution challenges effectively,” it said.

Is a small merchant required to register for GST to benefit from zero MDR? No, GST registration is not required for a small merchant to qualify for zero MDR protections on UPI transactions.

Eligibility for zero-rated processing under the P2PM tier is determined by monthly collection thresholds (up to ₹ 1 lakh per month) and bank account categorisation, regardless of tax registration status.

1 lakh per month) and bank account categorisation, regardless of tax registration status. Micro-enterprises operating below mandatory statutory tax thresholds can process digital payments without providing GST documentation.

This prevents regulatory compliance barriers for informal micro-businesses transitioning into digital payments.

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How will acquiring banks identify P2PM eligible for zero MDR? Acquiring banks and payment service providers use transaction velocity check for merchants acquired under the P2PM category to monitor the inward transaction threshold of ₹1 lakh per month. Merchants with inward credit of UPI payment more than ₹1 lakh per month, consecutively for 3 months, are formally transitioned under P2M category, it said.

Does zero MDR apply to QR code payments accepted in rural areas? Yes, zero MDR applies to QR code payments accepted by P2PM merchants in rural and semi-urban locations.

All rural shopkeepers will benefit from threshold exemptions (zero MDR under ₹ 2,000) and receive additional backing through the proposed dedicated payment promotion fund.

2,000) and receive additional backing through the proposed dedicated payment promotion fund. Further, acquiring banks will be incentivised to expand rural deployment, ensuring that cost burden to regional shopkeepers is highly subsidised.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn