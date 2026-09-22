Charges, framework, dedicated fund — How MDR on UPI works for micro and small merchants, explained

The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) last week released its fact sheet on the 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) imposed on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions over ₹2,000, capped at ₹300 per transaction for payments of ₹75,000 and above.
Today, we take a look at the frequent asked questions (FAQs) for small and micro merchants with regards to the MDR on UPI that is set to come into effect from 15 October.
No. As per the FAQs, small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) framework will continue with zero MDR. “The P2PM category promotes digital payment acceptance among small merchants and in the unorganised retail sector,” it stated.
Further, it said that small vendors operate under specialised micro-merchant account classifications — P2PM, that protect them from commercial fees. Adding, that the MDR framework “is specifically structured in a way that small businesses in the unorganised retail sector can accept digital payments without any margin deduction”.
The P2PM framework is a specialised account category created by NPCI to support small vendors receiving payments directly into their own personal bank accounts.
Under P2PM guidelines, small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes enjoy a mandatory zero-MDR. This classification bridges informal street vendor setups and formal commercial merchant acquiring accounts, ensuring zero cost for micro-businesses. It promotes digital payment adoption across unorganised sector, as per the NPCI.
MDR applicability is determined by overall merchant account categorisation. Receiving a payment above ₹2,000 does not impose a charge on a small merchant operating under exempted tiers like P2PM.
The detailed operational framework for the dedicated small merchant fund will be finalised in consultation with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) within the next three months, as per the NPCI.
“This collaborative exercise will map out exact capital allocation criteria, regional priorities, and merchant incentive structures. Stakeholder consultations will ensure the scheme addresses grass-roots distribution challenges effectively,” it said.
Acquiring banks and payment service providers use transaction velocity check for merchants acquired under the P2PM category to monitor the inward transaction threshold of ₹1 lakh per month. Merchants with inward credit of UPI payment more than ₹1 lakh per month, consecutively for 3 months, are formally transitioned under P2M category, it said.