Charting the global economy: ECB boosts rates; Fed, BOE on deck

The ECB doubled its key interest rate to the highest level in more than a decade and signaled it’s making progress in its battle with record inflation, just as the likelihood of a recession mounts. Citing “substantial progress in withdrawing monetary policy accommodation," the ECB brought the deposit rate, which was below zero as recently as July, to 1.5%. “Inflation remains far too high and will stay above the target for an extended period," it said in a statement.