Charting the global economy: IMF warns of deteriorating outlook3 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 03:00 PM IST
IMG has cut its global growth forecast, stressing that economies are becoming increasingly vulnerable to monetary policy missteps
IMG has cut its global growth forecast, stressing that economies are becoming increasingly vulnerable to monetary policy missteps
The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast and stressed that economies are becoming increasingly vulnerable to monetary policy missteps that compound headwinds from the war in Ukraine and sluggishness in China.