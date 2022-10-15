Charting the global economy: IMF warns of deteriorating outlook

The IMF warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy, cutting its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, from 2.9% seen in July, adding that it sees a 25% probability that growth will slow to less than 2%. The risk of policy miscalculation has risen sharply as growth remains fragile and markets show signs of stress, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook. About one-third of the global economy risks contracting next year, with the US, European Union and China all continuing to stall.