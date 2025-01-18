The week in charts: Exports fall, deposit surge, and the work hour debate
Summary
- Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
India’s exports declined for the second consecutive month in December, while the government is likely to undershoot its fiscal deficit aim in 2024-25. The credit-deposit ratio softened in 2024 and the work-hour debate intensified after a new remark by Larsen & Toubro's chairman.