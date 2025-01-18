The week in charts: Exports fall, deposit surge, and the work hour debate

Mounting debt

Consumer spending remains weak in both rural and urban areas, with consumer-staple companies collectively reporting less than 5% volume growth, signaling a weak third quarter for the sector. Underlying the weak consumer sentiment is a sharp rise in household debt in recent years. From ₹77 trillion as of June 2021, household borrowings surged 56% to ₹120 trillion as of March 2024. Even relative to GDP, it increased from 36.6% to 41% of GDP. By June 2024, this further climbed to 42.9% of GDP, as per the Reserve Bank of India's December financial stability report.