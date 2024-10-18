The week in charts: Govt’s festive bonanza, exports growth, inflation woes

Coffee craze

India's coffee exports rose 45% year-on-year to reach ₹6,467 crore in the first five months of 2024-25. This growth follows a 16% rise in 2023-24, during which exports had surpassed ₹10,000 crore during the full year, an analysis by howindialives.com showed. However, this growth was mainly driven by a rise in coffee prices as in volume terms growth figures were 12.5% for April-August FY25 and -5.8% for the full year FY24. Nevertheless, rising prices due to growing demand, especially for instant coffee, have put India in a sweet spot.