The week in charts: GDP estimate, Nadella’s plan, ₹100 crore homes
SummaryEvery week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
The first advance estimates released on Tuesday forecast India's growth at 6.4%, the slowest in four years. However, this number will undergo repeated revisions in subsequent releases. Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed plans to invest in expanding artificial intelligence (AI) capacity in India.